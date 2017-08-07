Mark Crowley named president of Lake Catholic High School

Christopher Knight, Secretary for Education/Superintendent of Schools for the Diocese of Cleveland, announced on Aug. 4, the appointment of Mark M. Crowley as President of Lake Catholic High School in Mentor.

Crowley is a 1976 graduate of St. Joseph High School in Cleveland and received his Bachelor of Science from Northeastern University and an MBA from Case Western Reserve University’s Weatherhead School of Management.

Crowley has spent his career in marketing and communication, where his creativity, vision, and strategic leadership have strengthened businesses, including KeyCorp and National City, The Sherwin Williams Company and most recently Materion Corporation, where he served as Director of Internal Communications.

He and his wife, Lea, a Lake Catholic alumna, sent their five children to Lake Catholic, sons Kevin

(2005), John (2006), Adam (2007), Brian (2007), and Michael (2011). Over the decades, the

newly appointed President has been an active supporter of the school.

“Mark is the right leader at the right time for Lake Catholic High School,” said Dr. Frank O’Linn,

Diocesan Associate Superintendent for Secondary Schools. “His collaborative and inclusive

leadership will build on the strong tradition of excellence and further the mission to form young

people in the love of knowledge, love of persons, and love of God.”

“I am looking forward to working with Mark as we begin this new school year,” said Lake

Catholic Principal Robert Kumazec. “He has a deep connection to our school, and a reputation

for serving others. I am confident he will work diligently to make personal connections with our

families, and build bridges to the greater community.”

Crowley said: “With the 50th anniversary of the school on the horizon, this is an exciting time to

be part of Lake Catholic. Having just celebrated the graduation of its 10,000th student, Lake

Catholic has a strong alumni community that is second to none. I look forward to being an

instrumental part that connects with their passion, loyalty and love of the school.”

Crowley succeeds Richard J. Osborne, who has served as Interim President since the retirement

of Sal Miroglotta in March 2017.

About Lake Catholic

Lake Catholic High School, located in Mentor, Ohio, is an educational community of approximately 715 students centered in the mission of Jesus Christ where the young men and women of diverse interests and abilities are encouraged to learn, to work, and to think for themselves. For more information, visit www.LakeCatholic.org.