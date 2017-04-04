Mater Dei Academy awarded STEM School designation by Ohio Department of Education

On March, 28th Mater Dei Academy was granted STEM designation by the Ohio Department of Education. The school is only the second Catholic school in Lake County to receive this award. This honor demonstrates that the school has provided evidence of solid and growing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) experiences across their curriculum, with the addition of Religion and Arts.

Mater Dei Academy looks forward to continuing their STEM/STREAM-focused partnerships with Lakeland Community College, Community Bus Service, Wickliffe Forever and Progressive Insurance while preparing for collaboration with other business and community groups.

