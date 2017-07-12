Media embrace the arrival of Bishop-designate Nelson Perez

Media outlets from around the country and throughout Northeast Ohio have given significant coverage to the arrival of Bishop-designate Nelson Perez in the Diocese of Cleveland. Since the press conference at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist on July 11 and throughout the rest of this week, Bishop Perez has been the center of attention for the nearly 700,000 Catholics across Northeast Ohio. In addition, Catholics and Catholic media from other large markets where Bishop Nelson served as bishop and priest, including New York, Philadelphia and Miami, have taken notice as media provided coverage of the bishop’s appointment to the Diocese of Cleveland.

Among his media activities in Cleveland, Bishop-designate Perez appeared live with anchor Russ Mitchell on WKYC Channel 3 news, with Wayne Dawson and Kristi Capel on Fox 8’s morning show and he was heard live in Akron on WAKR Radio. During each interview, Bishop Perez expressed his gratitude for the warmth he has received from the people of Northeast Ohio. He also stressed the joy of the Gospel and how he hopes to share this joy, and his wish that others share this Gospel joy, too.

Bishop Perez’s appointment to the Diocese of Cleveland generated hundreds of positive news stories in large publications like Newsday in New York and on websites like Catholic Philly.com and cleveland.com, as well as in the Hispanic media.

