Mount Alverna Village in Parma breaks ground for $10 million in new facilities, renovations

Bishop emeritus Roger Gries joined with administrators, donors and supporters of Mount Alverna Village in Parma on March 23 for a ground blessing/breaking ceremony marking a major campus expansion, including the start of construction for a new building, an addition and a renovation project totaling $10 million.

This major capital effort has three key goals:

To erect an addition to the existing building allowing for the relocation of therapy services and life enrichment activities.

To construct a new building dedicated to memory care and assisted living services.

To renovate all vacated areas in the existing building for additional resident services and amenities.

During the ceremony, Bishop Gries first blessed the ground which was to be broken and then participated in the groundbreaking itself.

“I am honored and pleased to be invited to take part in this fantastic endeavor to meet the needs of so many people,” said Bishop Gries. ”I want to thank the associates and the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago at Mount Alverna Village for their kindness because they have had a long history of taking care of clergy from throughout the diocese over the years. Please keep this project in your prayers.”

The 42-unit memory care community is expected to open in June 2018. It will offer amenities for seniors living with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. The life enrichment and rehabilitation addition will have a state-of-the-art therapy center for inpatient therapy and outpatient rehabilitation services. The new community life enrichment center will enhance the health and well-being of seniors by focusing on their physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and social wellness needs.

“Mount Alverna Village has always enjoyed an outstanding reputation as a high quality, faith-based provider of care,” said Sister Joseph Marie Zenda, O.S. F., vice president of ministry development. “This major campus expansion is necessary to continue our work of carrying out the healing mission of Jesus and responding to the growing health care needs of the community.”

Mount Alverna Village, a Catholic senior living community situated on 24 acres in Parma, offers assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing care and rehabilitation services. It is a Franciscan community sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago.

In his remarks, Patrick Welsh, Mount Alverna Village executive director, pointed out the rich legacy of service provided by Mount Alverna over the years. “Today is bringing the past and molding it with the future. The past being the Franciscan spirit of the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, the mission of Mother Theresa Dudzik and this facility’s reputation for the past 64 years of providing the highest quality care to the people it serves,” he said.