Music Minister, Blessed Trinity Parish, Cleveland

Position: Music Minister

Details:

Blessed Trinity Parish, a diverse and multicultural, post Vatican II parish of 800 households on the west side of Cleveland, seeks a pastoral music minister. Preferred requirements are a B.A. in music, knowledge of Catholic liturgy and ability to have the congregation sing and participate, but competence in the above areas is also sufficient. The position as music minister is part time but could be full time if the the candidate is willing and capable to work in the parish office. Priority in the parish is congregational singing led by trained cantors. The music director would also be expected to work with the bell choir and an adult choir. Office staff knowledge would include organizational and people skills and well as facility with Word, Excel and Publisher.

To Apply: Please contact Doug Koesel at dkoesel@blessedtrinitycleveland.org