1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114
|Full or Part-time position teaching music to grades K-8. Candidate must possess a valid teaching license and be Virtus trained. Please send a cover letter and resume to: cocita@stmarkwestpark.com
|Person to contact for more information
|Karen Cocita
|Email for contact person
|cocita@stmarkwestpark.com
|Expiration Date of Posting
|08/31/2017
Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org