New Holy Family service helps patients receiving curative treatments

Cleveland, OH – Holy Family Home Health Care and Hospice is now offering community-based palliative care to patients facing a chronic illness.

Palliative care is a relatively new medical specialty that offers pain and symptom management, education and emotional and spiritual support for those who face a chronic or serious illness. The palliative care team works in partnership with the patient’s attending physician to help manage difficult symptoms and side effects of medical treatment while providing support for the patient and their family. Palliative care is appropriate at any age, at any stage of disease, and along with any other type of treatment a patient may be receiving. Provided in tandem with curative treatments, palliative care can improve the patient’s quality of life.

Upon referral and after obtaining approval from the patient’s primary care provider, a Holy Family nurse practitioner under the direction of our palliative care physicians, will visit the patient where they live – at home, an assisted living or extended care facility.

Holy Family has been providing expert pain and symptom management for over 60 years. As part of St. Augustine Health Ministries, a non profit leader in serving the chronically ill, this new palliative care program is an important addition for patients because it empowers them to make choices about their treatment, set goals and live their lives to the fullest.

For more information about the palliative care program, contact Holy Family at 440-888-7722.

# # #

Founded in 1956 by the Dominican Sisters of Hawthorne, Holy Family was the forerunner in end-of-life care. Today, Holy Family, a part of St. Augustine Health Ministries, a faith-based, not-for-profit organization founded by Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, has the privilege to provide home health care, palliative care and hospice care

for individuals living throughout Cuyahoga and

bordering counties.