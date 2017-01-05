New Northeast Ohio Catholic magazine arrives soon

The January/February issue of Northeast Ohio Catholic magazine should be arriving in mailboxes this week.
This issue will feature a variety of stories including:
- One man finds his way back to the Church, thanks to the Evening of Confession.
- How faith figures into a local catering/carryout business.
- Science, math and technology are ingredients for an Elyria Catholic High School food class.
- The MedTrack program at Padua High School is a prescription for success.
- Work to start on new location for Catholic Charities’ shelter, family center in Lorain.
- Rose-Mary Center helps a young man with multiple disabilities thrive in his new home.
- One young couple reflects on their path to marriage.
- A look at the new order celebrating matrimony.