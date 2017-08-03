New website offers information about Bishop-designate Nelson Perez, installation events

Excitement is building throughout the diocese as preparations continue for the Sept. 5 installation of Bishop-designate Nelson Perez. His appointment was announced on July 11.

A special website was created, bishopperezinstallation.org, to keep people in the diocese and beyond up to date on the latest information about the new bishop and plans for his installation.

Included is background information about Bishop Perez, who is an auxiliary bishop in the Diocese of Rockville Centre in New York, as well as links to the official announcement of his appointment as the 11th bishop of Cleveland, his video message to the faithful in the diocese here (both in English and Spanish), information about his visits to various diocesan locations, a recap of media coverage about his appointment and more.

The site also features a history of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, where the Sept. 4 vespers and the Sept. 5 installation liturgy will take place, as well as information about the Diocese of Cleveland.

Those interested in watching a live stream of the vespers or installation liturgy can do so through a link on the website. Simply click on the Live Stream tab to watch the events.

A video from the press conference announcing his appointment is available on the website, also, as are photos of Bishop Perez.