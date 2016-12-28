New Year’s Day is the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God

The Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God, honors the Blessed Virgin Mary and her divine motherhood to Jesus Christ. The title “Mother of God” is a derivation from the Greek “Theotokos,” the God bearer.

Masses for the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God will be celebrated at each of the Catholic parishes throughout the Diocese of Cleveland.

The schedule at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland includes:

Saturday, Dec. 31 (Vigil Mass) . . . 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1 (Masses) . . . 8 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. (There will be no 5:10 p.m. Mass)