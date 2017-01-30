On-site audit continues to place diocese in compliance for Child Protection

The Diocese of Cleveland was subject to an on-side audit in December by an agent from StoneBridge Business Partners, the independent agency employed by the National Conference of Catholic Bishops to carefully review all measures, matters, and programs instituted by the diocese in order to be in compliance with the national “Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”

The December audit included visits to parishes with a complete review of their files and procedures.

For the 12th consecutive time, the Diocese has been deemed in compliance with the requirements with the charter.

Each diocese in the United States is audited annually to assure compliance, every three years the audit is performed on-site.

