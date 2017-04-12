Parishes throughout the Cleveland diocese to welcome 523 new Catholics at Easter Vigil Masses

Thousands of new Catholics to be welcomed by Catholic church in the United States at Easter Vigil

WASHINGTON – A married couple in their golden years, a couple inspired by their late daughter’s legacy, and a salesman who heard Jesus’ call to conversion on a stranger’s porch, are among the thousands who will be welcomed into the Catholic Church on Easter Vigil, April 15, in parishes across the United States. All have participated in the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), a process of conversion and study in the Catholic faith for catechumens and candidates coming into full communion with the Church.

Catechumens, who have never been baptized, will receive baptism, confirmation and first Communion at the Holy Saturday Easter Vigil. Candidates, who have already been baptized in another Christian tradition whose baptism is recognized by the Catholic Church, will enter the Church through a profession of faith and reception of confirmation and the Eucharist.

In the Diocese of Cleveland, 271 catechumens and 252 candidates will receive the sacraments.

In the Diocese of Grand Rapids, Michigan, 175 catechumens and 249 candidates will receive the sacraments. Among them, Mac, 90, and Barb Harless, 85, who will join the Church this Easter after finding their parish, St. John Paul II Church in Cedar Springs, a source of prayer, peace and hope during Barb’s battle with cancer.

