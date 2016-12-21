Part-time Office Assistant, St. Clare Church

Position: Part-time Assistant to work with and report to the Director of Religious Education/Pastoral Associate. Work week varies based on work load and parish sacramental and liturgical calendars including occasional evenings and weekends; the month of July off. The ideal candidate will be someone knowledgeable about the beliefs and teachings of the Catholic Church, detail oriented, energetic, team player with strong organizational and interpersonal skills.

Responsibilities: Under supervision of the Director; to provide principal support for the Director, office and secretarial services (Microsoft Word processing/typing, update and maintain computerized Access databases and Excel spreadsheets, and program records, filing, mailings, and telephone communication skills), prepare, set up and clean up for all religious education and sacramental programs, retreats, workshops, and lunch/dinner meetings (including purchase and preparation of snacks and meals, room setup and organization of handouts), organize, sort and distribute materials for all religious education programs throughout the parish. In the Director’s absence, is responsible for running all programs; i.e. set up of office and classrooms and supervising volunteers and building.

Education and Job Experience Required: College students majoring in theology, religious studies, pastoral ministry, or related fields are encouraged to apply. High school graduate with at least three years of progressively more responsible experience as an administrative assistant, with proven organizational abilities that allow for the handling of multiple tasks at one time as well as the ability to adjust to regular interruptions during the workday requiring immediate attention. Demonstrated knowledge of personal computer systems and software including, but not limited to, word processing, spread sheet and database management programs. Experience in a small office environment where a high level of teamwork and cooperation between all office staff is a prerequisite to a successful department operation. Candidate must possess solid interpersonal and communication skills as well as the ability to maintain confidentiality.

Position is available starting immediately.

Pay commensurate with experience.

To Apply: Send letter of introduction, resume, and references to: Lori Mascia, Pastoral Associate, Director of Faith Formation & Religious Education, Church of Saint Clare, 5659 Mayfield Road, Lyndhurst, Ohio 44124 or lmascia.stclare@att.net