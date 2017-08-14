1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114
|St. Francis de Sales – Akron
|School Address
|4009 Manchester Rd Akron, Ohio 44319 United States Map It
|Website
|http://www.stfparishschool.org
|Job Description/Details
|K-8 Part Time computer and technology teacher.
|Person to contact for more information
|Kathryn Buzzelli
|Email for contact person
|MsBuzzelli@stfparishschool.org
|Expiration Date of Posting
|09/30/2017
