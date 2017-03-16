Part-time DRE, St. Richard Parish

Description: St. Richard Parish in North Olmsted is seeking a part-time DRE to embrace the continuing roll-out of our home school program. In the 2016-2017 school year, we began this program in grade 1 and need someone to move the program forward. Position also includes responsibility for 1st Reconciliation, Eucharist, and Confirmation (freshman year of high school). Applicant must be able to implement program to engage parents as the primary educator of their children and effectively communicate to the parents our life-long goals. Applicant must be willing to work alongside staff members on implementing an Adult Faith Formation Program.

Please send cover letter, resume, and references to St. Richard Parish – secretary@st-richard.org