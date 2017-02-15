Part-time Maintenance Assistant, Jesuit Retreat House

Position Description at the Jesuit Retreat House

5629 State Road, Parma, OH 44134

Maintenance Assistant, Part-Time

Department: Maintenance and Housekeeping

FLSA Status: Non-Exempt

Work Schedule: (20-25 hours per week)

Job Status: Part-Time

Report To: Maintenance Supervisor

Position Summary

Under general supervision of the Maintenance Supervisor, the Maintenance Assistant is responsible for maintaining the operations and appearance of the building and grounds to enhance the retreat environment and sustain an inspiring place for all who come to this sacred setting. This person will need the ability to work a flexible schedule and serve in different parts of the site as needed.

Essential Functions

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily.

Duties include:

Basic plumbing repairs of faucets, toilets, water filters, and drain cleaning.

Basic boiler maintenance to include service recirculating pumps, couplers, and boiler flush.

Basic electrical repairs to include replacement of outlets, switches, light bulbs, and fixtures.

Basic HVAC maintenance to include installation and service of portable window units, filter cleaning and replacing belts

Outdoor duties to include mowing, leaf blowing and cleanup, planting of trees and shrubs, mulching flower beds, ability to use a chain saw, and be able to climb a ladder to clean gutters and windows.

Snowplowing using the JRH truck and snowplow.

Sweep, mop, vacuum, wax, strip and polish floors; vacuum and shampoo carpets.

Dust and polish furniture, woodwork, fixtures, and equipment.

Prepare conference rooms by assisting with the setup and cleanup before and after meetings.

Clean kitchen and coffee stations and replenish supplies.

Wash windows, mirrors, and walls.

Familiarizes self with the proper use of all cleaning equipment and chemicals.

Test and utilize new cleaning products with “green living” in mind.

Identify and report building and maintenance needs.

Assist with cleaning and housekeeping as part of a work team when needed.

Clean and sanitize restrooms facilities and fixtures and replenish supplies in restrooms.

Empty, clean and sanitize waste receptacles

Respond to special requests as needed.





Other Requirements

Work independently in the absence of supervision.

Communicate clearly and openly.

Establish and maintain effective relationships with people served.

Other Position Qualifications

Conscientiousness

Trustworthy

Team Orientation

Care and Attention to Detail

Skills and Abilities

Education: High School Graduate or General Education Degree (GED)

Experience: One to two years related experience

About Jesuit Retreat House

JRH is a Catholic, non-profit organization. Our Mission Statement is as follows: Inspired by the Gospel of Jesus Christ, rooted in the spirituality of St. Ignatius, Jesuit Retreat House provides a sacred setting for outreach, retreats and programs of growth and development for people in the contemporary Church and society.

JRH is the first and longest continuing place in the United States providing retreats for the laity and serves over 6,000 people each year. We offer a range of day, evening and multi-day retreats and programs that serve youth and adults from Catholic, Christian and other spiritual backgrounds. We provide a place of peace, prayer and reflection where people can ponder the deepest and most important questions in their lives.

Required Documents:

Cover Letter

Resume

List of References

Applicants are asked to submit the required documents to Barbara Leggott at the address in the title or by email to JRHHumanResources@gmail.com by March 15.