General Maintenance Duties—FLEXIBLE HOURS REQUIRED.

Support daily activities: school lunch program and church functions.

Set-Up and take down for school and church events.

Stocking and cleaning of bathrooms in school and church.

Occasional duties: deeper cleaning of specific areas

Seasonal snow removal

Inquiries contact: Keith Benya, Maintenance Director, at St. Raphael Church 440-871-1100 x120 or kbenya@saintraphaelparish.com