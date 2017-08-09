Part-time Maintenance, St. Peter Parish, North Ridgeville

Position: Part-time Maintenance

Details: St. Peter Parish – North Ridgeville

St. Peter Parish is seeking a part time evening maintenance person. Duties include vacuuming, mopping floors, cleaning bathrooms, dusting, washing windows and other cleaning in the church and school. Hours are 5:30pm until 9:30pm Monday-Friday.

To Apply: Applicant must pass BCI and FBI background checks and Virtus training. Interested parties may email resume to parishoffice@stpeternr.org or complete an application at the parish office. For more information contact the parish office at (440)327-2201.