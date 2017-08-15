Part-time Office Assistant

DIOCESE OF CLEVELAND

SECRETARIAT FOR CLERGY & RELIGIOUS

The Catholic Diocese of Cleveland was founded on April 23, 1847. It is the twenty-third largest diocese in the United States. The diocese encompasses the Ohio counties of Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain, Lake, Geauga, Medina, Wayne and Ashland. There are more than 692,000 Catholics in the Diocese, and Catholic Charities- Diocese of Cleveland is one of the largest diocesan systems of social services in the world. There are 185 parishes, 114 Catholic schools, 1 pastoral center and 1 mission office within the diocese. The cathedral is the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, located in downtown Cleveland.

TITLE: Office Assistant

SUPERVISOR: Secretary and Vicar for Clergy & Religious

STATUS: Part- time, Non-exempt

M – W – F 8:00 AM – Noon pending certain days where hours may vary

RESPONSIBILITIES:

­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­1. Primary responsibility – manage and facilitate correspondence.

Review incoming paperwork and prioritize by most urgent dates

Create letters and prepare for signatures and notarization using the standard templates and protocol

Create the needed printed copies and envelops for mailing, file paper copies according to standard procedure now used, and create PDF scan for each letter done

Lastly, enter key correspondence data into Excel file

2. Manage process for various greetings that will be sent throughout the year.

Work on developing process to recognize dates and events for appropriate greetings, such as birthday greetings, messages of sympathy, ordination acknowledgements and anniversary greetings.

3. Assist in tracking RSVPs for various events of the Office

4. Assist with the BCI&I process (background checks and criminal investigations) as to file management, etc., when timing is requested

5. Miscellaneous responsibilities as time permits – helping with dishes, straightening supply areas, common area dusting, cleaning, etc.

6. Other possible project support if applicable

QUALIFICATIONS:

Commitment to the mission, values, traditions, and teachings of the Catholic Church and the Diocese of Cleveland.

Experience in a professional office environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel.

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work well under pressure and ability to work independently.

Demonstrated commitment to strict confidentiality and discretion.

TO APPLY:

Position will remain open until filled. For consideration, please submit resume, cover letter, contact information for three references and salary requirements to dspeagle@dioceseofcleveland.org