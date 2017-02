Position: Part Time Rectory Secretary

Description: St. Michael Parish in Independence is seeking a self-starter who can work responsibly with minimal supervision. This is a part time position (Monday-Thursday) with potential for full time employment. 4-8pm flexibility is a must.

To Apply: Please mail or email resumes to Fr. Pete. St. Michael Parish 6912 Chestnut Rd Independence, Ohio 44131 stmbulletin@gmail.com.