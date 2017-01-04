Part Time Weekend Custodian
St. Joseph Parish – Avon Lake, OH
$15.00 / Hour
Saturday – Sunday 7:30am – 9 pm (Split Shift/Flexible Hours)
- Open Church/Parish Center Facilities prior to scheduled activities.
- Insure that all facilities are cleaned and ready for all activities.
- Prepare parish center gym for scheduled events.
- Clean facilities between scheduled events.
- Set up tables, chairs and related equipment for church and school events.
- Stocking and cleaning of bathrooms in church and parish center.
- Keeps janitors’ closets and supply storage areas in neat and tidy condition.
- Looks for and notifies Pastor of any misuse of the facilties.
- Cleans snow and debris from outside pathways and steps.
- Locks external and internal doors as necessary and according to procedures. Checks building and locks all doors at the end of weekend activities.
Job Type: Part-Time
Required Education:
- High School or equivalent
Required Experience:
- Maintenance: 1 year
- Custodial: 1 year
Required license or certification:
- Valid Driver’s License
- Applicant must pass BCI Background Check
- Applicant must complete Virtus Training
Inquiries contact: Jim Adamowicz, Business Manager at St. Joseph Church 440-653-5612 or