Part-time Weekend Custodian, St. Joseph Parish, Avon Lake

Part Time Weekend Custodian

St. Joseph Parish – Avon Lake, OH

$15.00 / Hour

Saturday – Sunday 7:30am – 9 pm (Split Shift/Flexible Hours)

  • Open Church/Parish Center Facilities prior to scheduled activities.
  • Insure that all facilities are cleaned and ready for all activities.
  • Prepare parish center gym for scheduled events.
  • Clean facilities between scheduled events.
  • Set up tables, chairs and related equipment for church and school events.
  • Stocking and cleaning of bathrooms in church and parish center.
  • Keeps janitors’ closets and supply storage areas in neat and tidy condition.
  • Looks for and notifies Pastor of any misuse of the facilties.
  • Cleans snow and debris from outside pathways and steps.
  • Locks external and internal doors as necessary and according to procedures. Checks building and locks all doors at the end of weekend activities.

Job Type: Part-Time

Required Education:

  • High School or equivalent

Required Experience:

  • Maintenance: 1 year
  • Custodial: 1 year

Required license or certification:

  • Valid Driver’s License
  • Applicant must pass BCI Background Check
  • Applicant must complete Virtus Training

Inquiries contact: Jim Adamowicz, Business Manager at St. Joseph Church 440-653-5612 or

business@stjosephavonlake.org

 

