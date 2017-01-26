Prayers directed for healing and justice at cathedral service

The Diocese of Cleveland’s Committee on Race and the Office of Ministry to African-American Catholics gathered members and parishioners from around the diocese in a special prayer service Wednesday evening, Jan. 25, at St. John Cathedral in downtown Cleveland. The service was formally called “In Christ there is No East or West.” Its purpose was a response to the continued rise of violence in the city and the need for racial harmony.

Led by Deacon Ronald James from Holy Spirit parish in Garfield Heights, the speakers included Cleveland Municipal Court Chief Magistrate Gregory Clifford who said that all human life is sacred and that “All lives matter; black, brown, blue, yellow or white.” He noted that faith is needed and prayer is the effective mode of conduct in combating racism.

Loriann Bailey, a nurse by profession and a member of St. Agnes/Our Lady of Fatima Parish, spoke about the need for prayer, citing Scripture where it is written in the Gospel of St. John, “If anyone says, I love God, but hates his brother, he is a liar; for whoever does not love a brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.”

In his reflection, Eric Johnson, Grand Knight of the St. Peter Clavier Society, used the slogan from President Donald Trump’s campaign, “Make America Great Again,” but added, in order to do so “We must all be at the table.”

The service concluded with intercessory prayers and the singing of the hymn “Lift every voice and sing.”

The cathedral prayer service was organized after several smaller ones had been held at individual parishes within the diocese.