Principal, Bishop Leibold School, Dayton, OH

Bishop Leibold School – West Campus: 24 South Third Street, Miamisburg, OH 45342 East Campus: 6666 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449

Principal – Bishop Leibold School is seeking candidates for the Principal position starting in the 2017-18 school year.

The Principal is responsible for the policies, regulations, and procedures to ensure that all students are supervised and educated in a safe, traditional, Catholic manner that meets the approved curriculum and mission of Bishop Leibold School. Inherent in the position are the responsibilities for scheduling, curriculum development, spiritual and curricular activities, management and coordination of academic personnel, staff development, emergency and safety procedures, and communication with the Bishop Leibold School community.

Bishop Leibold School is the shared school of St. Henry and Our Lady of Good Hope Parishes. Our parishes faithfully serve Catholic families of Preschool-8th Grade students from Springboro, Centerville, Miamisburg, Franklin, Miami Township, West Carrollton, and Germantown.

For more information regarding the position please contact David Heberling (937)654-2400 david.heberling@gmail.com.

Applicants should complete and submit the Archdiocesan Principal’s Application form found at

http://www.catholiccincinnati.org/ministries-offices/catholic-schools-office/career-openings/administrative-openings-2/

Please mail to: Michelle Hinton, Archdiocese of Cincinnati, Catholic Schools Office, 100 E. 8th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202 or via email to: mhinton@catholiccincinnati.org

http://www.bishopleiboldschool.com/

Application deadline is February 28, 2017.