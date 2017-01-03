Principal, Incarnate Word Academy

DYNAMIC NEW PRINCIPAL POSITION NOW AVAILABLE:
Incarnate Word Academy (IWA), Grades 5-8; a respected Catholic institution based in Cleveland, Ohio is seeking a principal for its newly formed Preparatory School.
The Mission: Incarnate Word Academy is the sponsored ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word. As a community of learners filled with the Spirit of the Word- Made-Flesh, we are committed to living Gospel values and inspiring academic excellence.
ABOUT THIS POSITION:
The ideal candidate is a mission-centric leader who values creativity and innovative thinking and has a proven ability to demonstrate future education policies and practices.
This leader believes that instilling a lifelong love of learning (and providing the skillset necessary to attain that goal) is the highest-and-best ideal of an educator. We need an innovator who can navigate and accelerate change for this newly formed high school preparatory division. You will be paving the way for continued academic excellence while preparing students to achieve success in the competitive high school market of Northeast Ohio.
IDEAL CANDIDATE PROFILE:
- Strong ability to work collaboratively with all levels of a complex organization
- High-energy passion for education by providing innovation in this 21st century education setting
- Willingness to embody the values and mission of Incarnate Word Academy
- Possession of a Master’s degree or higher degree in education and/or administration
- Strong analytical, strategic-planning skills, and proven, successful implementation of a continuous improvement plan resulting in enrollment growth and retention
- Extensive leadership and administrative experience, preferably in a private and Catholic school setting
- Advocate of instructional resources supporting multicultural and Catholic social justice education
OVERVIEW OF RESPONSIBILITIES:
All head-of-school responsibilities:
- Provide strategic leadership in all aspects of the school’s people, curriculum, programs, and systems
- Financial responsibilities, including budgeting and administrative oversight
- Leadership role comfortable with establishing strong working relationships with board of directors
- Vital participation with the Advancement Office for marketing, recruitment, and fundraising opportunities
- Identify staffing needs and assess the talent in order to strengthen educational excellence
- Lead professional development opportunities, which support goals and career paths for faculty
- Help guide all school improvement efforts necessary for maintaining accreditation through OCSAA
- Instrumental in recruiting, maximizing and maintaining enrollment
- Support and develop strong collaboration with all administrators
COMPENSATION:
Competitive salary; commensurate with experience; excellent benefits as offered by the Diocese of Cleveland
MOVE YOURSELF FORWARD TODAY (MOVE US FORWARD IN 2017)
- REVIEW OUR WEB PRESENCE: WWW.INCARNATEWORDACADEMY.ORG
- TO APPLY: APPLY@INCARNATEWORDACADEMY.ORG
- NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE
APPLY, DEADLINE IS: FEBRUARY 15, 2017
IWA is an equal opportunity employer, committed to a diverse workforce