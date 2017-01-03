Principal, Incarnate Word Academy

DYNAMIC N EW P RINCIPAL P OSITION NOW AVAILABLE:

Incarnate Word Academy (IWA), Grades 5-8; a respected Catholic institution based in Cleveland, Ohio is seeking a principal for its newly formed Preparatory School.

The Mission: Incarnate Word Academy is the sponsored ministry of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word. As a community of learners filled with the Spirit of the Word- Made-Flesh, we are committed to living Gospel values and inspiring academic excellence.

ABOUT THIS POSITION:

The ideal candidate is a mission-centric leader who values creativity and innovative thinking and has a proven ability to demonstrate future education policies and practices.

This leader believes that instilling a lifelong love of learning (and providing the skillset necessary to attain that goal) is the highest-and-best ideal of an educator. We need an innovator who can navigate and accelerate change for this newly formed high school preparatory division. You will be paving the way for continued academic excellence while preparing students to achieve success in the competitive high school market of Northeast Ohio.

I DEAL C ANDIDATE P ROFILE:

Strong ability to work collaboratively with all levels of a complex organization

High-energy passion for education by providing innovation in this 21st century education setting

Willingness to embody the values and mission of Incarnate Word Academy

Possession of a Master’s degree or higher degree in education and/or administration

Strong analytical, strategic-planning skills, and proven, successful implementation of a continuous improvement plan resulting in enrollment growth and retention

Extensive leadership and administrative experience, preferably in a private and Catholic school setting

Advocate of instructional resources supporting multicultural and Catholic social justice education

O VERVIEW OF R ESPONSIBILITIES:

All head-of-school responsibilities:

Provide strategic leadership in all aspects of the school’s people, curriculum, programs, and systems

Financial responsibilities, including budgeting and administrative oversight

Leadership role comfortable with establishing strong working relationships with board of directors

Vital participation with the Advancement Office for marketing, recruitment, and fundraising opportunities

Identify staffing needs and assess the talent in order to strengthen educational excellence

Lead professional development opportunities, which support goals and career paths for faculty

Help guide all school improvement efforts necessary for maintaining accreditation through OCSAA

Instrumental in recruiting, maximizing and maintaining enrollment

Support and develop strong collaboration with all administrators

C OMPENSATION:

Competitive salary; commensurate with experience; excellent benefits as offered by the Diocese of Cleveland

MOVE YOURSELF FORWARD TODAY (MOVE US FORWARD IN 2017)

REVIEW OUR WEB PRESENCE: WWW.INCARNATEWORDACADEMY.ORG TO APPLY: APPLY@INCARNATEWORDACADEMY.ORG NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE



APPLY, DEADLINE IS: FEBRUARY 15, 2017

IWA is an equal opportunity employer, committed to a diverse workforce