Principal Openings, Diocese of Savannah, GA

CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OPENING

 

Three (3) Positions Available with The Diocese of Savannah

CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPALS for each of the following Catholic schools

 

 

St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School St. Joseph Catholic School St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
1220 Monte Sano Avenue 905 High Street 800 Gornto Road
Augusta, GA 30904 Macon, GA 31201 Valdosta, GA 31602
441 students K – 8 240 students PreK3 – 6 176 PreK4 – 8
50 Faculty & Staff members 50 Faculty & Staff members 33 Faculty & Staff members

 

Academic/Professional  Requirements:          

      •Master’s Degree (preferably in Education Administration/Leadership)

       •Standard Georgia Elementary Principal Certificate/L5 (Hold or eligible)

  • Successful teaching experiences (minimum 3 – 5 years) at the Elementary and/or Middle School level
  • Catechetical certification (or in process)
  • Understanding of Catholic Theology and Philosophy of Catholic education
  • Evidence of continuing education
  • Three references including pastor
  • Leadership experience preferred

 

Personal Requirements:

  • Practicing Catholic
  • Personal philosophy, value, and lifestyle, which are consistent with a
  • position of leadership in a Catholic school
  • Ability to work collaboratively with parish administration, diocesan
  • personnel, faculty/staff, parents and parish organizations
  • Ability to maintain consistent, positive discipline, respecting each
  • person, as well as an appreciation of cultural differences
  • Ability to articulate and implement a vision for the school in areas of
  • curriculum, spirituality, advancement and technology
  • Ability to create an atmosphere of welcome and open dialogue
  • Experience with school finance/budgeting requirements and federal programs

 

NOTE:     VIRTUS training and criminal background check are required for hiring.

 

Send Résumé and Cover Letter to:                         

Michelle C. Kroll, Superintendent

Diocese of Savannah

2170 E. Victory Drive

Savannah, GA 31404

mkroll@diosav.org

Submission Deadline:

March 17, 2017

 

