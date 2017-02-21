Principal Openings, Diocese of Savannah, GA

CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OPENING

Three (3) Positions Available with The Diocese of Savannah

CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPALS for each of the following Catholic schools

St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School St. Joseph Catholic School St. John the Evangelist Catholic School 1220 Monte Sano Avenue 905 High Street 800 Gornto Road Augusta, GA 30904 Macon, GA 31201 Valdosta, GA 31602 441 students K – 8 240 students PreK3 – 6 176 PreK4 – 8 50 Faculty & Staff members 50 Faculty & Staff members 33 Faculty & Staff members

Academic/Professional Requirements:

•Master’s Degree (preferably in Education Administration/Leadership)

•Standard Georgia Elementary Principal Certificate/L5 (Hold or eligible)

Successful teaching experiences (minimum 3 – 5 years) at the Elementary and/or Middle School level

Catechetical certification (or in process)

Understanding of Catholic Theology and Philosophy of Catholic education

Evidence of continuing education

Three references including pastor

Leadership experience preferred

Personal Requirements:

Practicing Catholic

Personal philosophy, value, and lifestyle, which are consistent with a

position of leadership in a Catholic school

Ability to work collaboratively with parish administration, diocesan

personnel, faculty/staff, parents and parish organizations

Ability to maintain consistent, positive discipline, respecting each

person, as well as an appreciation of cultural differences

Ability to articulate and implement a vision for the school in areas of

curriculum, spirituality, advancement and technology

Ability to create an atmosphere of welcome and open dialogue

Experience with school finance/budgeting requirements and federal programs

NOTE: VIRTUS training and criminal background check are required for hiring.

Send Résumé and Cover Letter to:

Michelle C. Kroll, Superintendent

Diocese of Savannah

2170 E. Victory Drive

Savannah, GA 31404

mkroll@diosav.org

Submission Deadline:

March 17, 2017