Principal Openings, Diocese of Savannah, GA

CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL OPENING
Three (3) Positions Available with The Diocese of Savannah
CATHOLIC ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PRINCIPALS for each of the following Catholic schools
|St. Mary on the Hill Catholic School
|St. Joseph Catholic School
|St. John the Evangelist Catholic School
|1220 Monte Sano Avenue
|905 High Street
|800 Gornto Road
|Augusta, GA 30904
|Macon, GA 31201
|Valdosta, GA 31602
|441 students K – 8
|240 students PreK3 – 6
|176 PreK4 – 8
|50 Faculty & Staff members
|50 Faculty & Staff members
|33 Faculty & Staff members
Academic/Professional Requirements:
•Master’s Degree (preferably in Education Administration/Leadership)
•Standard Georgia Elementary Principal Certificate/L5 (Hold or eligible)
- Successful teaching experiences (minimum 3 – 5 years) at the Elementary and/or Middle School level
- Catechetical certification (or in process)
- Understanding of Catholic Theology and Philosophy of Catholic education
- Evidence of continuing education
- Three references including pastor
- Leadership experience preferred
Personal Requirements:
- Practicing Catholic
- Personal philosophy, value, and lifestyle, which are consistent with a
- position of leadership in a Catholic school
- Ability to work collaboratively with parish administration, diocesan
- personnel, faculty/staff, parents and parish organizations
- Ability to maintain consistent, positive discipline, respecting each
- person, as well as an appreciation of cultural differences
- Ability to articulate and implement a vision for the school in areas of
- curriculum, spirituality, advancement and technology
- Ability to create an atmosphere of welcome and open dialogue
- Experience with school finance/budgeting requirements and federal programs
NOTE: VIRTUS training and criminal background check are required for hiring.
Send Résumé and Cover Letter to:
Michelle C. Kroll, Superintendent
Diocese of Savannah
2170 E. Victory Drive
Savannah, GA 31404
Submission Deadline:
March 17, 2017