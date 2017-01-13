Principal, Our Lady of Peace School, Diocese of Columbus

Our Lady of Peace School, a K-8 Catholic School located at 40 East Dominion Blvd., Columbus, Ohio, is seeking an experienced Catholic Educator for the position of Principal beginning the summer of 2017/2018 school year.

Position Requirements:

Must be a practicing Catholic, Master’s Degree, in possession of an administrator’s license or be eligible for one, current FBI/BCI background check and proof of attendance at Protecting God’s Children seminar, and completed the online administrator’s application for the Diocese of Columbus.

Job Summary:

The Principal administers the school’s religious and academic programs and provides leadership in faith development, spiritual growth, and academic excellence. The principal is entrusted with the responsibility of developing school programs which ensure not only academic excellence, but also the spiritual, moral, physical, and emotional development of the school community. Because of the unique nature of the Catholic school, principal is to be faith-filled, prayerful individual committed to their own spiritual growth as well as that of their faculty and students. Principal is called upon to define for the school a vision rooted in Gospel values. In a collaborative process, principal will lead the staff, parents, and students to a realization of that vision. See a more detailed job description here.

Salary will be commensurate with candidate’s education and experience, following Diocesan guidelines.

Please submit your materials including a cover letter of interest, resume, educational philosophy, and a list of 5 references to the Office of Catholic Schools, 197 E. Gay Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Or contact Jeanne Gissel, HR Assistant for Teacher Personnel, 614-221-5829 or jgissel@columbuscatholic.org with further questions regarding the process.

Deadline to submit is February 15, 2017.