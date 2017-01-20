Principal, St. Barnabas Catholic School, Northfield

St. Barnabas Catholic School Principal

St. Barnabas, a vibrant 3300 family parish in Northfield, Ohio, is seeking a principal for the 2017-2018 year for its Blue Ribbon school that serves over 500 children from Preschool through Grade 8.

The Principal is responsible for leading a staff of 28 full-time teachers, 14 classroom aides, 2 school secretaries, 6 Student Support Staff, a Food Services Supervisor with 13 cafeteria staff members, and 12 recess monitors.

In addition to partnering with the pastor and teachers in creating and maintaining a Catholic school environment, the Principal collaborates with a wide variety of shared leadership teams such as Parish Pastoral Council, Parish Finance Council, the Parent Teacher Unit, the Parent Advisory Group, and the Technology Committee. As a Catholic parish school, the principal also plays a critical role in creating a positive and inclusive liaison among the school staff, student families, parish community, and community at large. The successful candidate also will be experienced in administrative and student technology, current social media, and Catholic school promotion and recruitment.

Qualifications:

A practicing Catholic with a commitment to the mission of a Catholic school with working knowledge of effective catechetical methods, Church teaching, Sacred Scripture and tradition.

The bearer of an Ohio Department of Education Principal Licensure.

An articulate communicator and collaborative leader, skilled in current best practices based in research that include the following: effective teaching strategies, assessment, curriculum, values-based discipline, staff development, parent and stakeholder engagement, and Ohio Catholic School Accrediting Association standards.

An educator considered by others to be a master teacher and one who is passionate for the Catholic faith formation and learning of the whole child, respecting parents as primary faith educators of their children.

An individual dedicated to nurturing a loving, safe, and respectful environment for every member of the Catholic school community.

Diocese of Cleveland School Catechetical Leader Certification or in progress of obtaining certification.

5+ years of successful school leadership experience, preferably in a Catholic school, with 3 years of successful teaching experience.

Virtus trained and both FBI and BCI&I Criminal Background Checks.

To apply, please submit a resume, a letter of interest including your vision and philosophy of Catholic education, and 3 references (minimum) to the St. Barnabas Principal Search Committee at SearchCommittee@BarnabasOhio.org no later than February 20, 2017.