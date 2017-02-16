Principal, St. John School, Logan, OH

Position: Principal

Details: St. John School, Logan, Ohio

St. John School, a Pre-K-6 Catholic School located at 321 N. Market Street, Logan, Ohio is seeking candidates for the position of Principal beginning the summer of 2017 for the 2017/18 school year. The candidate must be a practicing Catholic, well versed in the Catholic Faith;

have, or working toward obtaining, an administrator’s license;

a passion for Catholic education;

excellent communication skills;

leadership and management abilities;

have a current FBI/BCI background check;

proof of attendance at Protecting God’s Children seminar;

have completed the online administrator’s application for the Diocese of Columbus.

Salary will be commensurate with candidate’s education and experience.

To Apply: Please submit your materials including a cover letter of interest, resume, educational philosophy, a letter from your current Pastor speaking to your membership and participation in the Catholic Church, and a list of 5 references to the Office of Catholic Schools, 197 E. Gay Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Or contact Jeanne Gissel, HR Assistant for Teacher Personnel, 614-221-5829 or jgissel@columbuscatholic.org with further questions regarding the process.