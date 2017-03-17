Position: Principal, St. Leo the Great, Cleveland, 2017-2018 School Year

Details: Applicants must possess a Principal’s Certificate in the State of Ohio and be a practicing Catholic. St. Leo the Great serves 260 students Preschool – 8th Grade.

Candidates should have previous administrative and classroom experience, and be technology literate with experience in Preschool-8th grade curriculum development and implementation. They need to be a team builder in a collaborative leadership environment with a proactive vision that serves the best interest of students and families.

To Apply: If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit the following by April 7, 2017 a cover letter, resume, and three letters of professional reference to:Father James P. Schmitz, Pastor at jschmitz@leothegreat.org.