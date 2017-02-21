Principal, St. Michael the Archangel School, Findlay, Ohio

St. Michael the Archangel School in Findlay, Ohio has a Principal Position open beginning in the 2017-2018 school year. An applicant must possess a minimum of a Bachelor’s Degree with a Master’s Degree preferred from an accredited higher degree institution, and hold a Principal’s Certificate in the State of Ohio. They should have previous administrative and classroom experience, and be technology literate with experience in K-8 curriculum development and implementation. They need to be a team builder in a collaborative leadership environment with a proactive vision. The applicant must be a practicing Roman Catholic whose faith and lifestyle are a commitment to the tenets of the Church.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please submit the following by March 20, 2017: a cover letter, resume, and three letters of professional reference to:

Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink, Pastor

mhohenbrink@findlaystmichael.org