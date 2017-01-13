Principal, St. Pius X School, Diocese of Columbus

St. Pius X School, a K-8 Catholic School located at 1061 Waggoner Road, Reynoldsburg, Ohio is seeking an experienced Catholic Educator for the position of Principal beginning the summer of 2017/2018 school year. Position Requirements: Must be a practicing Catholic, Master’s Degree, in possession of an administrator’s license or be eligible for one, current FBI/BCI background check and proof of attendance at Protecting God’s Children seminar, and completed the online administrator’s application for the Diocese of Columbus.

Position Expectations:

spiritual leadership in order to educate the whole child; a belief that all children can and will learn

instructional leadership to successfully implement and support the Diocesan Course of Study

excellent written and verbal skills; proven leadership and management experience

Salary will be commensurate with candidate’s education and experience, following Diocesan guidelines.

Please submit your materials including a cover letter of interest, resume, educational philosophy, and a list of 5 references to the Office of Catholic Schools, 197 E. Gay Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Or contact Jeanne Gissel, HR Assistant for Teacher Personnel, 614-221-5829 or jgissel@columbuscatholic.org with further questions regarding the process.

Deadline to submit is February 15, 2017.