Principal, Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School, New Philadelphia

Position: Principal, Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School, 2017-18 School Year

Details: Tuscarawas Central Catholic Junior/Senior High School, located at 777 Third Street, NE, in New Philadelphia, Ohio, is seeking an individual to serve as its principal beginning July 1, 2017 for school year 2017-2018. The Principal will be the chief academic officer of the school and be responsible for the leadership of all aspects of the educational program. The Principal will be a key member of the leadership team and will collaborate with other members of that team under the direction of the Superintendent, Dr. Joe Brettnacher. The Principal will be responsible for supervising the daily operation of the school and all interactions with teachers, students, and their parents or guardians.

The candidate must be a practicing Catholic and support the mission of the Church. They must demonstrate a commitment to the mission of the school and possess a Master’s in education or a related field. Preferably, the applicant will have experience teaching in a secondary school and possess successful leadership and management skills.

To Apply: Interested candidates should complete our on-line administrator application and contact the HR Assistant for School Personnel, Jeanne Gissel at jgissel@columbuscatholic.org. In addition to filling out the application, candidates must send the following: cover letter of interest, resume, educational philosophy, transcripts, a letter from your pastor that you are an active participating Catholic. Questions may be directed to Matt Ritzert (330-343-9134, mritzert@cdeducation.org). Application deadline is April 17, 2017.