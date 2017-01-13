Principal/Head of School, The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori School, Cincinnati, OH

Principal/Head of School Position

(begins July, 2017)

Candidates should have the following skills and qualifications:

Strong, active, and vibrant Catholic faith life, faithful to the teachings of the Catholic Church

Prior experience in Montessori education is preferred but not required

Strong public relations skills, including verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively

Ability to work in a complex organizational setting

Proficiency in communication technologies

About The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori (GSCM)

Founded in 1998, GSCM is one of a handful of Catholic Montessori schools nationwide that integrates Catholic and Montessori education and that fully utilizes the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd for the spiritual formation of its students. GSCM serves approximately 200 students, ages 3 to 14. The school has had ten graduating 8th grade classes, is owned and operated by an independent Board of Trustees, and is affiliated with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

GSCM is characterized by at atmosphere of joy among children and adults; an active, involved parent community; and a dedicated, talented, stable staff. Located just 15 minutes from downtown Cincinnati, the school has a 13-acre campus with rolling hills, fields, and forests; several buildings (including a chapel); a natural playscape and grounds for outdoor work and play. Since purchasing the campus in 2012, GSCM has made significant improvements to its facilities.

Cincinnati is a strong, established community for both Montessori and Catholic education, offering many opportunities for professional support and collaboration. The Principal/Head of School position is being vacated by the school’s founder, who will remain on staff as the Executive Director and serve as a transitional collaborator and supervisor for the incoming Principal/Head of School.

For more information about GSCM, go to www.gscmontessori.org

For more information, please contact or send your resume (by February 15, 2017) to:

Dan Teller, The Good Shepherd Catholic Montessori

4460 Berwick St., Cincinnati, Ohio 45227

Phone: 513-271-4171 e-mail: dteller@gscmontessori.org