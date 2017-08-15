Proposed legislation could expand school choice options

State lawmakers are considering legislation that could provide parents with more options for their children’s education, including Catholic, charter and other private schools.

“Parents should have a choice when it comes to educating their children,” said Father John Carlin, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Parma.

Eileen Updegrove, principal of the parish school, agrees.

“Many of my parents struggle to pay tuition,” she said, “but they truly value Catholic education and feel it is worth the sacrifice.”

One Holy Name High School senior shared her personal experience with school choice, explaining that her parents, both of whom work in retail, struggled to pay her high school tuition so she could attend the school of her choice.

The family lives in Cleveland and she attended public schools through eighth grade. “I had a good experience,” she said, “but I wanted to attend Holy Name High School.” She won a partial scholarship from Holy Name and said her parents sacrificed so she could attend the school of her choice. In her junior year, she received a Cleveland Scholarship, which was fortuitous, since her father had some serious medical issues that prevented him from working for an extended time and it was questionable if she could return to Holy Name for her senior year.

Christopher Knight, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Cleveland, said Catholic schools provide a quality education for many families who are not Catholic – not only at the high school level, but also elementary school.

“All are welcome in our schools,” he said, adding that it is up to the school leadership to ensure that the school does not lose its Catholic identity. There is an expectation that those who attend Catholic schools will learn about the religion, attend Mass and other school requirements.

At St. Charles, which had an enrollment of 370 in grades kindergarten through eight last school year, Updegrove said the Catholic faith is a priority. “We are a passionately Catholic, faith-based school. The first thing we talk about with prospective families is faith. The school is one of the ministries of the parish – it’s a part of evangelization,” she added. In fact, Updegrove said some students have converted. And a first-grader’s mother recently asked Updegrove to be her child’s godmother.

If Senate Bill 85 is approved, it would create the Ohio Opportunity Scholarship program, said Sen. Matthew Huffman, the bill’s sponsor. Huffman, a Republican from Lima, is a devout Catholic. His children attend Catholic schools and his wife works at one. He explained that the proposal would consolidate the three existing state scholarship programs, making it easier for parents to navigate and for the state to administer. A similar proposal, House Bill 200, is pending in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Huffman said school choice began with open enrollment in Cleveland, expanded to vouchers and then to the income-based scholarship program. SB 85 calls for doubling income limits for the scholarship program so that a family of four with an annual income of $98,400 would qualify. Scholarships also would increase to $7,500 for high school and up to $5,000 for elementary school. However, the Opportunity Scholarship program would not apply to students currently enrolled in private schools or those moving from a private, including Catholic, elementary school to a private, including Catholic, high school.

Huffman, Knight, Father Carlin and Updegrove all agreed that crux of the issue is choice.

“We pay taxes and want to expand a program that already exists,” Father Carlin said.

“This proposal is an option for parents who really want it,” Updegrove added.