Read Pope Francis’ Lenten message, “The Word is a gift.  Other persons are a gift.”

“Lent is a new beginning, a path leading to the certain goal of Easter, Christ’s victory over death.” Pope Francis uses his annual Lenten message: “The Word is a gift. Other persons are a gift,” to reflect on the parable of the rich man and Lazarus found in the 16th chapter of Luke’s Gospel.

Lazarus, as the Holy Father reflects, is a gift and “a summons to conversion and to change.” In the third section of his message, the Holy Father writes, “The Gospel of the rich man and Lazarus helps us to make a good preparation for the approach of Easter.”

The full text of the Holy Father’s Lenten message can be read by clicking HERE.