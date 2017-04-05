Regional Director, Ignatian Volunteer Corps

Job Announcement
Ignatian Volunteer Corps – Cleveland Area Regional Director
IVC, a national non-profit organization serving the needs of the poor through the volunteer work of experienced men and women aged 50 or better, seeks a part-time, potentially full-time, Regional Director for the Cleveland Area to plan for and manage anticipated growth in the regional office.
Successful candidate will have broad experience in:
v recruitment of and support to volunteers
v recruitment of and support to partner non-profit agencies
v organizational, program, fundraising and network development
v office management, including computers, budgets and finances
v work with diverse groups in the Cleveland area
v commitment to meeting the needs of the poor
v adult faith formation & Ignatian spirituality
Letter of application and resume should be submitted on-line to Tom Ulrich, Director of Programs, at tulrich@ivcusa.org . Names and contact information for two references should be included. Deadline for submission is April 30, 2017. Job description available upon request.