Regional Director, Ignatian Volunteer Corps

Job Announcement

Ignatian Volunteer Corps – Cleveland Area Regional Director

IVC, a national non-profit organization serving the needs of the poor through the volunteer work of experienced men and women aged 50 or better, seeks a part-time, potentially full-time, Regional Director for the Cleveland Area to plan for and manage anticipated growth in the regional office.

Successful candidate will have broad experience in:

v recruitment of and support to volunteers

v recruitment of and support to partner non-profit agencies

v organizational, program, fundraising and network development

v office management, including computers, budgets and finances

v work with diverse groups in the Cleveland area

v commitment to meeting the needs of the poor

v adult faith formation & Ignatian spirituality

Letter of application and resume should be submitted on-line to Tom Ulrich, Director of Programs, at tulrich@ivcusa.org . Names and contact information for two references should be included. Deadline for submission is April 30, 2017. Job description available upon request.