Reject prejudice, leave space for hope in communications, pope says

VATICAN CITY (CNS) – At a time when the media seem to feed a “vicious cycle of anxiety” and a “spiral of fear,” Christians should respond with honest stories that identify problems and evil, but also inspire real solutions, Pope Francis said.

“Every new tragedy that occurs in the world’s history can also become a setting for good news, inasmuch as love can find a way to draw near and to raise up sympathetic hearts, resolute faces and hands ready to build anew,” the pope wrote in his message for World Communications Day 2017.

Following a long tradition, the pope’s message was released Jan. 24, the feast of St. Francis de Sales, patron saint of journalists. The Vatican and most dioceses will mark World Communications Day May 28, the Sunday before Pentecost.

The pope chose “‘Fear not, for I am with you.’ Communicating Hope and Trust in Our Time” as the theme for the 2017 commemoration.

