Remembering Fr. Gene Wilson, C.PP.S.

Fr. Gene R. Wilson, C.PP.S., 88, died of heart failure at 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, Ohio.

He was born on May 18, 1928, in Charleston, W.Va., to Luther Lee and Hilda (Lawson) Wilson. The family later moved to Cleveland, where he was raised.

He entered the Missionaries of the Precious Blood in 1950. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer, Ind., and was ordained on May 28, 1960.

Read additional information appearing of the Missionaries of the Precious Blood website>