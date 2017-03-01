Renovation to start at new site for St. Joseph Overnight Shelter, Lorain Family Center

By this summer, the former Polish American Citizens Club building in Lorain should be renovated and converted for use as the new location for the St. Joseph Overnight Shelter and the Lorain Family Center. Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland, operates both the shelter and family center.

Construction is scheduled to begin next week on the building at East 28th Street and Caroline Avenue. Catholic Charities searched for more than five years before locating and purchasing the vacant building. Renovation cost for the three-story structure is estimated at $1.5 million. Carolyn Schuemann, associate director and chief financial officer, Diocese of Cleveland Facilities Services Corp., said a $687,500 Affordable Housing Program grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Cincinnati was secured to help finance the project.

The overnight shelter operates seasonally from October through May in a former classroom and on the lower level of the closed St. Joseph Church and School building at 317 W. 15th St., Lorain. The shelter provides 50 men with an evening meal, breakfast, shower and laundry facilities.

The family center, 203 W. 8th St., Lorain, is a day shelter that offers a cold breakfast, hot lunch, food pantry and a variety of social services for clients. It opened in 1984.

When the new facility opens, between June 1 and July 1, Schuemann said, the shelter will operate on the main level. There will be single and bunk beds available. The food program and social services will be located in the lower level, with offices and additional social services on the upper level.

For information on St. Joseph Overnight Shelter, visit ccdocle.org, or call 440-244-2179.

Information on the Family Service Center is available at ccdocle.org, or call 440-244-9915.