More than 500 soon-to-be Catholics welcomed in special services

Cathedral filled at two rite of the elect liturgies

The Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion highlighted two special services on Sunday, March 5 in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland.

This annual event which always takes place on the first Sunday of Lent, saw 296 catechumens and candidates and their families attend the 2:30 p.m. liturgy celebrated by Father Gary Yanus of the Diocese of Cleveland Tribunal. Another 227 attended with their families at 5:30 p.m. as Father Michael Gurnick, secretary for the clergy and religious, welcomed the new faithful.

Some 271 catechumens wrote their names in the Book of the Elect. They are individuals who are new to the Church, traditionally welcomed into the faith at the Easter Vigil when they are baptized, confirmed and receive the Eucharist for the first time. Also, 252 candidates were present. They have asked to come into full communion with the Church and also may be welcomed at the Easter Vigil or on another Sunday.

In nearly every case, the catechumens and candidates participated since last fall in their local parish Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults programs to learn about the Catholic faith, its teachings and the seven sacraments.