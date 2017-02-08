Rose-Mary and Catholic Charities helped Grace find a safe, new home

Erin and Eric, parents of Grace, a child with disabilities, were struggling to provide adequate care for their daughter at home.

“We slipped through the cracks of government services,” Erin said. “We qualified for nothing.”

She said Grace “got only two hours of sleep a night for six months straight, in some instances. We couldn’t leave her alone.”

The family needed help. Erin said they ended up living in her parents’ basement with Grace and their 2-year-old.

Grace can’t speak and needs around-the-clock care. Her parents couldn’t imagine her anywhere except at home, until they found Rose-Mary.

“Rose-Mary saved our lives,” Erin said.

Last June, Grace moved into her new home at one of Rose-Mary’s Homes for Our Future.

“Now our daughter is happy, safe and in good hands at Rose-Mary. Catholic Charities saved our family.”

Rose-Mary continues the ministry of Jesus Christ by nurturing individuals with disabilities and celebrating love, family, dignity and faith within the community. It operates under the Diocese of Cleveland, and serves more than 100 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Opened in 1922, Rose-Mary provides residential services, as well as a respite program, summer camp and a pre-vocational center. It provides services to all people regardless of race, sex, religion, national origin or disability. Currently, Rose-Mary runs multiple group homes throughout Cuyahoga County, and recently added seven new homes.

Rose-Mary is one of the agencies that benefits from Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland.

“You Did it for Me” is the theme of the 2017 Catholic Charities Annual Appeal, which begins this weekend throughout the diocese.

Patrick Gareau, Catholic Charities president and CEO, said funds raised during the campaign will be used for many ongoing needs in the diocese, including providing food and shelter for those in need, treatment for those struggling with the growing epidemic of heroin addiction, companionship for those nearing death and compassionate care for children with disabilities.

“Heroin addiction is just one of the many problems plaguing our society which Catholic Charities is at the forefront of addressing,” said Bishop Daniel Thomas, apostolic administrator for the Diocese of Cleveland. He noted that women’s addiction services expanded recently to include a new residential treatment center in Lakewood.

“Addiction and suffering are societal problems that you can help change through your donation to the Catholic Charities 2017 annual appeal. Jesus embraced suffering people with love. We are called to do the same,” Bishop Thomas added.

Catholic Charities annually assists nearly 400,000 people in need throughout the eight-county Diocese of Cleveland. There are more than 150 programs and services available at more than 60 sites. Services are given regardless of race, religion or disability and 86 cents of every dollar raised through the annual appeal goes directly to services.

More information about Catholic Charities, its programs, services and sites, as well as a brief video, which includes Grace’s story, is available at ccdocle.org.