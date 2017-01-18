Science, math, technology are ingredients for Elyria Catholic food class

The food and nutrition class at Elyria Catholic High School isn’t your mother’s home ec class

Brenda Klein, who managed a chemical research laboratory before switching careers to teach science, incorporates science, technology, engineering and math, also known as the STEM classes, into the food and nutrition curriculum. The class was revived this year after a brief hiatus and attracted 34 students the first semester. Forty signed up for the second semester.

Some students have no cooking experience; a few have had a little, and at least one student plans to attend culinary school, she said.

During a recent class, students were participating in a version of the popular television show “Chopped.” Participants are required to create a dish using certain ingredients within a time limit. At Elyria Catholic, Chopped 1 involved creating a dessert using biscuits, yogurt and oranges (canned mandarin oranges). The Chopped 2 challenge was to develop a dish using cranberry sauce, apples (fresh or apple juice) and chicken breast. Students had to prepare, plate and serve their creations to other teams for tasting, plus clean their work stations before the 50-minute class ended.

“They learn time management, science and hygiene,” Brenda said. Earlier in the semester, students learned about various kitchen equipment and utensils, including the proper pan to use, why different cutting boards and knives are needed for fish, meat, vegetables, etc., and how to apply math skills, especially fractions, to recipes when doubling, tripling or halving ingredients.

“If the recipe calls for 2/3 of a cup and it’s being tripled, they need to figure out how much of the ingredient is needed,” Brenda said.

“We also incorporate science when we talk about yeast fermentation, as well as solubility and nutrition. There are real-life applications to what they’re learning,” Brenda said.

Students finished cooking their chicken dishes and served them to the various groups, where they were judged as first, second or third for creativity, presentation and taste. One group created a marinade for the chicken and served it with rice. Another made slider-type sandwiches with cheese-stuffed biscuits; a third group made a chicken parmesan dish with marinara sauce and angel hair pasta and the fourth group made a chicken dish with cranberry sauce, apple juice and apple wedges.

“It’s a sweet surprise in your mouth” and “it’s a mystery in my mouth” were some of the student comments overheard during judging. The dish with the pasta seemed to be the students’ favorite.

Brenda said the students also created a fruit punch beverage called “tropical disaster” that was accepted for participation in the Zero Proof Mix Off at Lorain County Community College. It was presented in glasses with tiny, upside down paper umbrellas.