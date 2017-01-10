SEEK 2017 inspires college students to evangelize at home campuses

SAN ANTONIO (CNS) – In need of reigniting the fire for his Catholic faith, Jeremy Martins found the flame he needed during SEEK 2017.

“SEEK is the log I was waiting for,” said Martins, a junior at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. “It has been two years since a real encounter with Christ.”

He told Catholic News Service that the conference, sponsored Jan. 3-7 by the Fellowship of Catholic University Students, known as FOCUS, generated a new excitement even though he previously had committed two years of his life to mission work that involved evangelizing young people and help them overcome “the poverty of spirit” in their lives.

