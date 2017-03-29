Sister Rochelle shares the good news of Trinitarian spirituality

Sr. M. Rochelle Guertal, OSST, provincial superior of the Sisters of the Most Holy Trinity, and delegate for religious at the Diocese of Cleveland, was the keynote speaker at a special Lenten “Soup and Speaker” parish cluster event Tuesday evening at St. Bridget of Kildare Parish in Parma. Her topic was Trinitarian spirituality.

Sr. Rochelle told the large audience made of up parishioners from the parish cluster of St. Bridget, St. John Bosco in Parma Heights and Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish in Brook Park that the founders of the Trinitarian order lived their lives hundreds of years ago working to free Christian slaves during the Crusades. They also worked in hospitals and helped the poor. Today, the community continues its dedication to the Trinity in order to share the Trinity’s love through redemptive charity. Sr. Rochelle said that we all share a common call of bringing redemptive love of the Holy Trinity to all and that whatever we do, we do in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.

Attendees shared a simple meal of chicken paprikash soup.

This program was the second such event held in the parish cluster. Last week, Father Gerard Gonda, OSB, president of Benedictine High School, spoke about Benedictine spirituality at Mary Queen of the Apostles Parish.