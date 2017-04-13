Catholic Diocese of Cleveland

1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Spanish Teacher, Magnificat High School

Magnificat High School is seeking a full-time Spanish Teacher for the 2017-2018 school year. The essential duties/responsibilities of this position include, but are not limited to the following:

● Teach five sections of Art, which may include a variety of courses including introductory through advanced Spanish

● Serve as a member of the World Languages Department, attending the departmental meetings, developing and updating course curricula, and supporting the work of the World Languages Department

● Keep up-to-date on educational research and proven innovative educational practices

● Integrate appropriate technology and online resources to foster a student-centered classroom

● Serve as grade level advisor to approximately 12-15 students, overseeing their academic and social growth

● Partner with parents to support the holistic growth of students ● Serve as a member of departmental teams to support both horizontal and vertical curriculum planning, developing, and assessing
PDF Job Description:

Diocese of Cleveland © 2014 1404 East 9th Street | Cleveland, OH 44114
Phone: 216-696-6525 | 1-800-869-6525 (Toll Free in Ohio) info@dioceseofcleveland.org