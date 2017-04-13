Spanish Teacher, Magnificat High School

● Teach five sections of Art, which may include a variety of courses including introductory through advanced Spanish

● Serve as a member of the World Languages Department, attending the departmental meetings, developing and updating course curricula, and supporting the work of the World Languages Department

● Keep up-to-date on educational research and proven innovative educational practices

● Integrate appropriate technology and online resources to foster a student-centered classroom

● Serve as grade level advisor to approximately 12-15 students, overseeing their academic and social growth

● Partner with parents to support the holistic growth of students ● Serve as a member of departmental teams to support both horizontal and vertical curriculum planning, developing, and assessing