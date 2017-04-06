St. Augustine to feed 14,000 on Easter as needs increase across the region

Meals to be served in Cuyahoga, Lorain, Lake, Summit, and Geauga counties

St. Augustine Hunger Center and Parish in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood (2486 W. 14th St.) will be providing an Easter meal for its 42nd year with the prospect of feeding 14,000 persons who would otherwise be unable to partake.

The hunger center is in need of donations and volunteers. The hot meals will be served at the St. Augustine parish halls, as well as a multitude of other locations, both east and west.

A majority of the meals will be packed for delivery on Easter Sunday at a location in Parma, while some will be assembled in Walsh Hall at St. Augustine. Sister Corita Ambro, who coordinates the hunger center’s efforts, says because of the additional assembly location, “It’s important that all volunteers call 216-781-5580 so they receive a proper assignment.”

Meals are offered to anyone in need and to anyone living alone who would enjoy sharing a meal with others. In addition, the parish will provide transportation for people to and from the meal and also deliver meals to the homebound.

Those wishing to register for a meal or needing a ride can call 216-781-5880.

The Hunger Center is also appreciative of any donations in order to provide the meals.