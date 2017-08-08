St. Vincent-St. Mary High School is the newest Marianist-sponsored ministry

St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron entered into an agreement with the Marianist Province of the United States to become a Marianist-sponsored ministry.

“The St. Vincent-St. Mary High School community is excited to join the Marianist family,” sat Thomas Carone, president of the school. “Becoming a Marianist-sponsored high school provides us a faith-based collaboration that complements our ongoing mission.

The sponsorship agreement is the result of nearly four years of discussions between the entities. Leadership and faculty at the school will begin an ongoing process of Marianist formation and integration in the coming months.

“We’re delighted to welcome St. Vincent-St. Mary to our network of educational ministries,” said Father Martin Solma, SM, Marianist provincial. “The spirit of the school is well matched to the Marianist tradition and this collaboration will enable us to broaden our mission of Catholic education as we are called to do.”

The Society of Mary, also known as the Marianists, is a 200-year-old religious order of brothers and priests recognized for excellence in education. The Marianists sponsor or co-sponsor 17 high schools, including four others in Ohio. The University of Dayton is the order’s largest ministry.

St. Vincent-St. Mary is a four-year, coeducational, college preparatory Catholic high school. It recently received the official designation of a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) school from the Ohio Department of Education. Of the 44 STEM schools statewide, St. Vincent-St. Mary is the only Catholic high school to earn the designation.

A formal Mass and ceremony on Oct. 10 will celebrate the new partnership.

St. Vincent-St. Mary, formed in 1972 by the merger of Akron’s first two Catholic high schools, has about 650 students in grades 9-12.

For more information on St. Vincent-St. Mary, visit stvm.com. Visit marianist.com/familyonline for more about the Marianists.