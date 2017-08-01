St. Wendelin parishioners celebrate new parish prayer garden

More than two years ago, St. Wendelin Parish in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood began a project to create an outdoor space of quiet, prayer and honor.

The parish commissioned a statue of St. Wendelin by the well-known sculptor, Sandro Banauito. The statue of the parish’s patron saint was unveiled at a large celebration on July 29, the five-year anniversary of the parish’s re-opening.

Parishioners and friends came to celebrate Mass, process to the garden and to dedicate and bless the garden. A reception followed. The statue is the focal point in the new St. Wendelin Parish Prayer Garden and has a hand-cut stone prayer labyrinth. The prayer garden is open to all.

St. Wendelin Parish is located at 2281 Columbus Road near the West Side Market. For more information, call 216 696-1926.