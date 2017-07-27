State honors Rose-Mary Center for Homes for Our Future: Community Integration Project

Rose-Mary Center was recognized recently by the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities for its transition from a single large facility to community-based services.

During the past two years, Rose-Mary bought, renovated and/or built seven new homes in the community. This allows 36 children and young adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to become more independent and integrated members of the community.

Rose-Mary also expanded its trauma responsive care training to all employees.

The Rose-Mary board of directors and senior management received a visit from John Martin, ODDD director; Kate Haller, deputy director, legal and oversight; and Ann Weisenert, ICF licensure manager in the Office of Provider Standards and Review, to discuss completion of the community integration project. The initiative downsized Rose-Mary and moved residents into seven new homes.

Rose-Mary officials received a proclamation signed by Gov. John Kasich and Martin recognizing the achievement. State officials also visited two of the new homes.

The proclamation, which was presented by Martin, reads: “In recognition of the remarkable achievements of the Rose-Mary Center in transitioning from a large facility to community based homes, and transitioning from a reactive treatment model to a proactive supportive treatment model, we do herby recognize the Catholic Charities Diocese of Cleveland, the Board of Directors of the Rose-Mary Center, the administration and staff of the Rose-Mary Center, and the families who trusted and worked with Rose-Mary Center as these major transitions occurred. Dramatic transitions do not come easily, or without sacrifice and commitment. It is for these achievements and your commitment to individuals with disabilities with complex challenges that we hereby recognize and thank the Rose-Mary Center.”

The $4 million-plus project involved purchasing four homes, renovating two homes, building two new homes, purchasing three waiver homes, renovating waiver homes and the associated purchases of fixtures and furniture, as well as architectural, bank and legal fees.

Rose-Mary Center has been caring for children and young adults with disabilities since 1922. The community integration project focused on the belief that every resident should have:

A room of their own, especially as they grow into their teens and adulthood.

Areas to store their belongings and not having to share all of their toys with everyone.

A bathroom and kitchen not shared by nine to 19 other housemates.

The ability to make themselves a snack or sandwich when they want one.

A quiet place to go to get away from their housemates.

A space to call their own.

Gina Kernan is executive director of Rose-Mary. Board members are the bishop of Cleveland; Robert McAuley, chairperson; Victor Iacovone, vice chairperson; John Fleischer, treasurer; Theresa Polefko, secretary; Patrick Gareau, ex officio; Kathleen Murphy; Eugene Killeen and Blair Lacour.

For more information on Rose-Mary Center, visit rose-marycenter.com