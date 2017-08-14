Statement of Bishop Daniel E. Thomas, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland, regarding racial violence in Charlottesville, VA

We remember those who tragically lost their lives, those who were injured and all those impacted by the brutal effects of violence, racism and hatred so vividly reflected during the events surrounding the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

I invite all Catholics of the Diocese of Cleveland and all people of goodwill in Northeast Ohio to join me in praying for an end to the evil of racism, hatred and violence.

At the same time, I encourage all of us to examine our own hearts and remove any bias that does not honor and respect others as created in God’s image. It is only in this way that together, as families, neighborhoods and communities, we can strive to eradicate the root causes of racism.

This evening, I will bring before Our Lady of Consolation at the Shrine in Carey, Ohio during the annual Vigil Mass for the Solemnity of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary the intention for an end to the evil of racism, hatred and violence.